Olivia Culpo reveals fashion faux pas in sheer black gown at major event

Olivia Culpo has been known to knock the socks off of many with her stellar fashion moments, and her red carpet ones have often been spectacular.

Her recent appearance in the public eye proved to do just the same, as she attended the Vanity Fair Young Hollywood event in a jaw-dropping outfit.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's wardrobe malfunction in a sheer black gown

However, the night didn't prove to be so seamless for Olivia, revealing that she sat through the entire event with an uncomfortable feeling.

In a clip she posted on her Instagram Stories, Olivia got up off her seat to reveal to her friends that the little black dress she wore under her gown kept riding up.

She almost flashed her underwear to the camera as they reacted with sudden exclamations and she explained: "I didn't have the time to alter it!"

Her friend comically noted: "You can put a bow on it, girl, but you can't clearly cover it," as Olivia confidently fixed herself up and strut away.

Olivia stunned on the red carpet in a dramatic black ensemble

The model wore a sheer black gown that featured a tiny black under-dress with see-through fabric in patterned lines falling as a dramatic skirt and a deeply plunging neckline.

She'd even tied her hair up with a matching silk bow, allowing the back, draped in the same see-through patterned fabric, to stand out, as well as the statement layered shoulders.

The former Miss Universe is back to hitting the major red carpets and fashion weeks around the world following an extended lush break.

The model and social media star spent an enviable winter vacation with footballer boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The model recently returned from vacation

The couple have been spending more time in the mountains lately, and while Olivia is busy splitting her time between Los Angeles, Rhode Island, and Christian's home-base of North Carolina, she has previously hinted at her wanting to expand her residential portfolio, recently saying that she "could get used to mountain life."

