Olivia Culpo shares big family news involving incredible new venture

Olivia Culpo has quite a lot to celebrate, not only getting to spend time with her family back in Rhode Island, but also finally accomplishing a big achievement with them.

Through her social media posts, the model revealed that she and her family were finally commemorating the grand opening of their new restaurant, Union and Main.

She shared a series of pictures and videos of herself with family and friends, primarily her father and two sisters, Aurora and Sophia.

The group couldn't hide their ecstasy as they posed for pictures and welcomed diners into the newly opened restaurant, already quite the success based on the packed room.

Olivia also gave a peek at her outfit for the occasion, a daring navy blue mini-dress with string details on the side that featured a high slit and left little to the imagination.

She posed alongside some of the chefs that worked at the restaurant, writing: "@union_and_main thank you guys so much for all your hard work tonight and always!! So proud."

Olivia celebrated the grand opening of her second family restaurant

The former Miss Universe took fans along on her journey while the restaurant was being developed, even at one point sharing pictures of herself while the place was under construction.

She detailed more of the story of her father in the restaurant industry and why this meant so much to her when she penned: "Ever since I was little I watched my dad work his butt off in the restaurant industry to support me and my 4 siblings.

"He worked his way up from the bottom and little by little found success while continuing to create opportunity for the people around him. I always admired his hard work and it was a goal for me to be able to work in the restaurant world in some capacity when I grew up.

"It's even sweeter that now I get to do it with my family. I'm so grateful to be able to do these projects w my fam and share great food and experience with everyone who comes into the restaurant."

Union and Main was a family dream for the Culpos

The restaurant is Olivia's second with her family, the first being Back 40, which they opened in 2017 in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

