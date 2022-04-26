We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden is a woman of many talents and the Britain's Got Talent judge looked like she might be about to make her way into the singing world.

Posing alongside close friend, and Heart Radio co-host Ashley Roberts, she looked angelic in an all-cream ensemble that consisted of a jumper and trousers, finished off with some white heels. Ashley looked ready to be an MC as she posed in an all-white suit, with a black strip running up the side of her trousers. Their hair was styled to perfection with Amanda's long tresses running down her shoulders while Ashley rocked a fringe.

WATCH: Amanda Holden thrills in glitzy showgirl outfit

Amanda made reference to their potential in the music industry, as she joked: "MandAsh – The Album," adding a crying with laughter emoji to the post.

She then shared a couple of clips of the two ladies messing around with each other as they threw a beach ball and inflatable pineapple around.

Amanda jokingly referred to her job on Britain's Got Talent as she fumbled the beach ball, writing: "Not thru [sic] to the next round."

The pair looked like a pop duo

As always, the star tagged the brands where her outfit came from, with hers being a Reiss outfit, while Ashley was rocking some Serena Bute.

Amanda is used to stealing the show when it comes to her outfits, and she certainly did that on Saturday in a breathtaking silver dress that was dripping in jewels.

Her sparkling dress came with her signature daring style, featuring some cut-out sections around her shoulders and a sheer neck lining.

Amanda always has the most striking outfits

The 51-year-old star styled her blonde locks into a beautiful ponytail and had a bold face of makeup as she hit the BGT judges' panel with her fellow stars.

Amanda has vowed to never tone down her ultra glamorous BGT outfits, despite complaints being made to TV watchdog Ofcom in the past over the length of her skirts and low-cut necklines.

Teasing what viewers can expect from her this series in the style stakes, Amanda joked in an interview with the Daily Mirror: "I am thinking more rubber. I enjoyed wearing latex in the audition, and I am thinking more latex in their lives. More latex, and more sweating."

