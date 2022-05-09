We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh made quite the entrance on Sunday evening at the TV BAFTAs, stealing the red carpet in a striking off-the-shoulder dress from Adrianna Papell.

Ranvir's elegant gown featured a floor-length mermaid skirt, sheer floral overlay and figure-flattering waistline. Her daring black dress was layered with lustrous velvet foliage and embellished with delicate beading. The elegant Bardot neckline highlighted Ranvir's feminine silhouette, while silver accessories complemented her effortlessly chic ensemble.

Ranvir styled out a velvet embellished ballgown

Ranvir's stylist Debbie Harper took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the star's red carpet ensemble, revealing the fashion-forward presenter rocked an L.K.Bennett clutch and silver drop earrings from & Other Stories.

In fact, even Ranvir's stunning embroidered dress was surprisingly affordable, with Adrianna Papell's high street price point proving red carpet fashion doesn't always have to be designer.

If you're looking to emulate the GMB star's elevated style, we love this 'Velvet Embroidery Sheath Dress' crafted in the same stunning fabric as Ranvir's dress, but in a more wearable midi length. Perfect for spring soirées and summer weddings!

Adrianna Pappell Velvet Sheath Dress, £48, House of Fraser

The glamorous 44-year-old broadcaster joined her GMB co-stars at London's Royal Festival Hall, including Dr Hilary Jones, Sean Fletcher, Alex Beresford and Charlotte Hawkins.

Good Morning Britain was nominated in the News Coverage category for its interview with Shamima Begum in September 2021, held by Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

Though the team didn't take home the title, ITV still saw victory in the category after ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol was voted as the winner.

The GMB team lit up the red carpet at the TV Baftas 2022

Ranvir often turns to the high street for her on-screen wardrobe, and looked glamorous as ever to present Good Morning Britain earlier this month, lighting up our screens in a striking colour-block tea dress from Nobody's Child.

Fans of the former Strictly Come Dancing star were quick to react to her bold outfit, rushing to the comments of an Instagram post to compliment her look. "Beautiful as always," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Come on.... look at you," adding several heart-eye emojis to their comment.

