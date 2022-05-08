Michelle Keegan steals the red carpet at the TV Baftas in enchanting dress The actress is presenting the 2022 TV Baftas

Nobody does a red carpet quite like Michelle Keegan. The Brassic actress posed up a storm at the Royal Festival Hall in a stunning gown to attend the TV Baftas 2022.

The 34-year-old star looked enchanting as she took to the red carpet in a stunning iridescent princess-like dress. Complete with an asymmetrical Grecian neckline, figure-flattering pleated skirt and head-turning knot detailing, the wife of Mark Wright looked seriously elegant for the prestigious event in London on Sunday evening.

The brunette beauty styled her glossy locks in a sophisticated curled style, rocking a nude lip, flawless foundation and rosy blush to complement her natural beauty glow.

The Our Girl actress accessorised with statement drop earrings and delicate silver jewellery to complement her Grecian ensemble. Simply stunning!

Michelle looked like Grecian goddess in her stunning pearlescent dress

Rocking a jaw-dropping red carpet look like Michelle doesn't come without its preparation. Hours before the awards ceremony, Michelle took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside her red carpet glamour session, which involved a series of beauty treatments to ensure her mesmerising glow looked its best.

"It's @bafta day! The prep has begun," Michelle penned over a video of herself looking rather peculiar in a white sheet mask. The actress donned a plush white dressing gown and styled her thick brunette tresses in a messy bun as she prepared to unveil her glamorous transformation.

Michelle started her prep early for the 2022 TV Baftas

Michelle and Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood were announced among the presenters for the Bafta TV awards.

The duo were also joined by the likes of Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis, Katie Piper, Lee Mack, Lorraine Kelly, Martin Freeman, Rochelle Humes, Suranne Jones, Susanna Reid, Tom Daley and Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman who were also called on to present awards.

