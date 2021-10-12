We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nailing business chic, Charlotte Hawkins just delivered some serious style inspiration for autumn – and we're taking note.

Dressed to impress for her latest appearance on Classic FM, the TV and radio star rocked a pair of fitted leather leggings from Sosandar, adding a white linen shirt by Reserved and pink platform trainers by Next.

Charlotte shared a stylish snap of her autumnal outfit on Instagram

Wearing her glossy blonde locks down in loose curls, the Good Morning Britain presenter opted for natural and dewy makeup, combining a grey smokey shadow with a rosy blusher and a high-shine pink gloss to match – stunning.

Want to recreate her look? We reckon Charlotte's wearing Sosandar's £49 straight leg joggers. Fitted with a comfortable drawstring waist and statement pockets, this everyday pair can be teamed with a blouse and heels for the office or a sweatshirt and trainers for a more casual, sporty vibe.

Olive Leather Joggers, £49, Sosandar

As for her shirt, while Charlotte's exact style seems to be sold out, we've found a similar version from Marks & Spencer. Priced at £29.50, it's available to shop in a crisp white shade and features a classic collared neck. Cut to an oversized fit, you can tuck your new wardrobe staple into everything from jeans and skirts to trousers and tailored shorts – so versatile.

White Linen Shirt, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Sharing a stylish snap of her autumnal outfit on Instagram, Charlotte wrote:

"Making the most of the October sunshine today...bliss! Time now to kick back with two hours of the best music with me on @ClassicFM from 7-9pm. My Young Classical Star this week is the brilliant violinist Maya Levy with a new release."

Delighting fans with her ensemble, Charlotte's 226k followers were quick to praise her latest look. "Wow love the leather," wrote one. "Looking gorgeous Charlotte," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Nice leather trousers." We can't wait to see what she wears next!

