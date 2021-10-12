﻿
charlotte

Charlotte Hawkins sends fans wild in striking leather look

The GMB star looked effortlessly chic

Megan Bull

Nailing business chic, Charlotte Hawkins just delivered some serious style inspiration for autumn – and we're taking note. 

Dressed to impress for her latest appearance on Classic FM, the TV and radio star rocked a pair of fitted leather leggings from Sosandar, adding a white linen shirt by Reserved and pink platform trainers by Next

charlotte-hawkins-sosandar

Charlotte shared a stylish snap of her autumnal outfit on Instagram

Wearing her glossy blonde locks down in loose curls, the Good Morning Britain presenter opted for natural and dewy makeup, combining a grey smokey shadow with a rosy blusher and a high-shine pink gloss to match – stunning. 

Want to recreate her look? We reckon Charlotte's wearing Sosandar's £49 straight leg joggers. Fitted with a comfortable drawstring waist and statement pockets, this everyday pair can be teamed with a blouse and heels for the office or a sweatshirt and trainers for a more casual, sporty vibe. 

khaki-trousers

Olive Leather Joggers, £49, Sosandar

SHOP NOW

As for her shirt, while Charlotte's exact style seems to be sold out, we've found a similar version from Marks & Spencer. Priced at £29.50, it's available to shop in a crisp white shade and features a classic collared neck. Cut to an oversized fit, you can tuck your new wardrobe staple into everything from jeans and skirts to trousers and tailored shorts – so versatile.  

linen-shirt

White Linen Shirt, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

Sharing a stylish snap of her autumnal outfit on Instagram, Charlotte wrote:

"Making the most of the October sunshine today...bliss! Time now to kick back with two hours of the best music with me on @ClassicFM from 7-9pm. My Young Classical Star this week is the brilliant violinist Maya Levy with a new release." 

Delighting fans with her ensemble, Charlotte's 226k followers were quick to praise her latest look. "Wow love the leather," wrote one. "Looking gorgeous Charlotte," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Nice leather trousers." We can't wait to see what she wears next! 

