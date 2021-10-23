We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking pretty in pink on Friday, Charlotte Hawkins' latest outfit had fans swooning, and she wore it for a very special reason. Showcasing her support for the Breast Cancer Now charity, the Good Morning Britain star stepped out in all pink, teaming a checked mini dress from L.K.Bennett with knee-high pastel boots by Fairfax & Favor.

Channelling Elle Woods in her stunning ensemble, Charlotte wore her blonde tresses down in beachy waves and opted for natural, dewy makeup. Combining a smokey shadow with a rosy blusher and a pale pink gloss to match, the presenter looked absolutely stunning as she posed outdoors.

Charlotte looked so glamorous in her all-pink outfit

Drawing attention to the charity, Charlotte wrote:

"I'm backing #wearitpink day today for @BreastCancerNow to help support life-saving research & life-changing care, plus supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And these limited edition pink @FairfaxFavor boots are raising money for @BreastCancerNow with 100% of profits from sales going to the charity."

GET THE LOOK:

Pink Tweed Dress, £299, L.K.Bennett

Clearly a cause close to her heart, the GMB star explained:

"Every penny makes a huge difference - my lovely friend @skyjacquie has stage 4 breast cancer but the drugs she is taking were discovered in a Breast Cancer Now lab, & she's had 2 clear scans which is amazing! And thanks to #lkborrowed by @lkbennettlondon for more sustainable fashion where you can rent outfits with a monthly subscription #breastcancernow #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerawarenessmonth #sustainablefashion."

Pink Suede Boots, £425, Fairfax & Favor

Delighting fans with the new snaps, Charlotte's 226k followers were quick to praise her all-pink outfit. "Looking gorgeous Charlotte," wrote one. "Loving the boots," added another. Meanwhile, a third commended the presenter for promoting the cause, writing: "Thank you for sharing."

Since appearing on Good Morning Britain and Classic FM, Charlotte has become something of a style icon, with viewers constantly looking to her for workwear inspiration. Showcasing her impressive fashion credentials earlier this month, the mum-of-one recently wowed in an edgy autumnal look, pairing fitted leather leggings from Sosandar, with a white linen shirt by Reserved and pink platform trainers by Next – so chic.

