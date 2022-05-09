Olivia Culpo dons bold metallic mini dress for milestone birthday celebration The model looks just as radiant as ever

Olivia Culpo certainly turned a few heads over the weekend as she stepped for a lavish birthday celebration to mark a major milestone.

The model revealed that she had turned 30 and she was ringing it in with her closest family members and friends in incredible fashion.

She took to social media to share pictures from her celebration, including a giant five-tiered cake with layers in gold and white with photographs embedded into the bottom layer.

Olivia even posed alongside giant balloons that spelled out 30 and her party included some familiar faces, including her siblings Sophia, Aurora, and Gus, and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

It was her outfit that got a lot of attention, and she looked absolutely spectacular in it, a silver metallic mini dress that featured a slit going right up to her waist and a plunging neckline.

She paired it with equally sparkly strappy heels and featured her hair in long waves that fell down to her waist.

Olivia celebrated her 30th birthday with friends and family

Olivia penned a heartfelt message to go along with her post, saying: "30th birthday! This milestone scared me but I have to say I feel so incredibly grateful for the people in my life, and for all of you.

"Thank you for following my crazy journey through life and giving me an outlet to be myself. I don't want this to be too long but I love you guys and thank you so so much for the bday wishes!!!!"

She was quickly inundated with birthday wishes galore, from several of her friends and colleagues, with even Sophia chiming in with: "Why go to the club when you are the club."

The social media influencer and former Miss Universe shared on her Instagram Stories that soon after her birthday, she was back to making social appearances.

The model also attended the F1 races with her siblings

She revealed that she and her family had even attended the F1 races currently taking place in Miami, where she switched out for a chic white tube top mini with ruched detailing and matching knee-high boots.

