Geri Horner stuns fans in skinny jeans and must-see accessory

Geri Horner has been having a fabulous time in the States recently and delighted fans on Monday with her latest outfit post from New York City, featuring this season's must-have accessory.

In new photos of her visit to the New York Public Library, fans immediately spotted Geri's new accessory front and centre - a traditional dark brown leather satchel bag. It was nothing like the glossy handbag we had expected from the Spice Girl. What made Geri's look so trendy was her pale bleach wash skinny jeans, which all the celebrities are wearing right now. Geri's figure looked amazing in a cream-hued wrap jacket, worn nipped in at the waist, and white platform trainers. Geri's rimless brown shades complemented her auburn hair beautifully, which she wore loose and natural.

WATCH: Geri Horner's new outfit leaves fans with questions

The bookish brown satchel stood out against her clean, uber-cool ensemble and Geri fully owned the preppy look, accompanying the pics on Instagram with the caption, "Checking out the books in NYC #nerd," adding a peace sign and playful geek face emoji.

We love Geri's preppy look

Fans loved the preppy look and thousands of them rushed to comment on how Geri looked. One wrote: "So cute OMG!" while another penned: "Seeing you among so many books makes me want to read your novel Geri! Enjoy your time in NY," referencing Geri's 1999 autobiography 'If Only.'

Geri's stand out accessory in New York

If you're keen to copy Geri's style, we have found a similar brown leather bag which we think the star would love.

Geri inside the iconic library with her vintage satchel

Not On The High Street offers this vintage style leather satchel with near-identical double buckles on the front – and just like Geri you can order your new leather bag discreetly embossed with your initials – at no extra charge! If you like, you can opt for gold, silver or black.

Vintage Style Leather Satchel, £85, Not On The High Street

Meanwhile, Geri was last seen posing with police officers, wearing high heels and a full-skirted white Marylin Monroe style dress. She captioned the photo: "Excuse me officer…" We can't wait to see more of her sightseeing looks.

