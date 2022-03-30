Emma Bunton dazzles in mini dress and killer heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Baby pink mini dresses, white knee-high socks, platform sneakers – all items associated with Emma Bunton's sweetheart style. Yet, it turns out the former Spice Girls singer can also rock a more ornate look too.

Emma looked incredible wearing a lavish floral high neck mini dress from independent brand Queens of Archive while appearing backstage at Concert For Ukraine. Featuring adorable velvet trim detailing, double ruffle neck and cuff and long sleeves, the dress infused Emma's wardrobe with a touch of sixties rebellion.

The 46-year-old paired the eye-catching number with some sheer black tights and a pair of black open-toe high heels. She wore her beach blonde silky tresses down loose in a perfect blowdry, opting for a camera-ready beauty glow consisting of smoky eyeshadow, defined brow, rose pink lip and a luscious lashing of mascara.

The star took to social media to share the opulent look with friends and followers, alongside the caption: "Bringing you something very special tonight. Backstage, soundcheck, coming together #concertforukraine @disastersemergencycommittee @global @itv."

Celebrity friends and fans adored the out-there dress. Holly Willoughby and Kimberly Walsh both commented with a string of fire emojis, while another fan added: " Emma you look sensational," with some heart-eyes emojis. "Love the dress!" penned another approving follower, while a fourth commented: "You look gorgeous, love the dress."

If you agree and also can’t get enough of Emma's fantastically floral aesthetic, then you've come to the right place. Emma's dress is still available to buy online and is a sustainable staple for your spring wardrobe.

If you love Emma's dress but aren't so keen on the price tag, then don’t worry as we also have the ideal lookalike. This tie-neck mini chiffon smock dress in a more subtle ditsy floral print is another go-to option for a feminine yet flirty appeal.

Emma also dazzled fans in a subsequent Instagram post, wearing a sumptuous black velvet suit and crimson velvet open-toe heels. Divine!

