Geri Horner looks so elegant in figure-hugging dress – and we're in love The singer saw in 2022 in style

Geri Horner made sure she saw out 2021 in style, as the former Spice Girls singer went for a romantic meal with husband Christian.

The singer looked so regal in a gorgeous white dress that perfectly hugged her figure and made her look effortlessly beautiful. The star also really brought her accessories game with a stunning array of bracelets as well as a gold ring on her pinky finger. And she made sure to get into the new year's spirit, as she completed her outfit with a white top hat, emblazed with the words: "Happy New Year!"

The mum-of-two wore some natural makeup, and had her hair flowing gown behind her, just touching the tips of her shoulders.

In her caption, she simply wrote: "Happy new #2022 #spicegirls."

And here fans were quick to return the sentiment, as dozens of them took to the comments to wish the 49-year-old a "happy new year".

But some also shared their hopes for the year ahead, as one requested: "A solo album in 2022 would be nice," and a second added: "Are we expecting SPICEWORLD???"

Geri had the perfect outfit for New Year's Eve

The dress was of a similar design to another white dress that she recently styled out, when she celebrated Max Verstappen becoming the F1 world champion following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

She styled the elegant number with pearl earrings and a sweet matching headband, giving her ensemble a preppy vibe.

Of course, there was one major difference between the two frocks as Geri's New Year's one didn't feature arms, whereas her Abu Dhabi one did.

Geri always has the best fashions

Following the race, Geri changed into a white top, matching jeans and a designer cardigan for her appearance on Sky Sports.

Discussing her husband's success, she said: "I'm just really proud of him... They've got the best team principal - I have to say!"

