Princess Beatrice unveils glamorous red carpet transformation in must-see dress

Princess Beatrice was dressed to the nines on Wednesday night to attend the charity preview night of A Gallop Through History with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The 33-year-old royal and her husband were treated to a preview of the equestrian event which will form part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. Looking radiant in a floral dress from royal-favourite designer, The Vampire's Wife, Beatrice and Edoardo proved to be quite the glamorous pair on the red carpet.

Princess Beatrice cut a seriously elegant figure in a striking 'Susie' maxi dress from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands.

Complete with shirred sleeves and ruffled tiered skirt, the head-turning floral ensemble highlighted Beatrice's svelte silhouette. The royal slipped on a pair of platform black heels to amp up the glamour of her colourful satin frock.

Princess Beatrice walked the red carpet with her husband, Edoardo

Beatrice's signature red hair cascaded past her shoulders in voluminous curls, highlighting her dewy beauty glow and silver feathered earrings.

Royal fans were quick to comment on the Princess's red carpet attire, taking to Twitter to share Tweets of adoration for her glamorous look. "She looks beautiful, in the prime of life!" one fan penned, as another wrote: "I LOVE that dress!"

Speaking on Beatrice's confidence and radiant glow alongside her husband, a third fan took to Instagram to write: "Wow, she is like a different person much more confident and self-assured."

If you're looking to emulate the royal mother's vampy red carpet look, her exact dress has sadly sold out, but you can shop several similar styles from The Vampire's Wife summer collection.

Princess Beatrice also reunited with her cousin Lady Louise Windsor at the equestrian event, which showcased 500 horses, gun salutes, Bollywood, Scottish and Irish dancing and live music.

The four night run will be broadcast live on ITV this Sunday, when it will be presented before the Queen - if she is well enough to attend.

Most of the monarch’s 12 great-grandchildren are expected to appear together in public for the first time on Sunday evening in a special tribute.

