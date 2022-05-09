Janette Manrara's unbelievable ruffled dress leaves Strictly stars speechless

We loved seeing Strictly's Janette Manrara light up the red carpet on Sunday evening as she attended the TV BAFTAs with Sara Davies, who chose Janette to be her plus one.

LOOK: 15 best dressed stars on the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 red carpet

Janette looked mesmerising in a striking ruffled dress from Trang Hung, complete with an asymmetrical neckline, daring cut-out bodice and thigh-split skirt that cascaded into an impressive train of tulle. The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter rocked a pair of 'barely there' heels, leaving all the attention on her electric pink ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara takes to the dancefloor at the TV BAFTAs 2022

The 38-year-old dancer wore her brunette hair in an elegant up-do, adding a pop of colour with metallic green eyeshadow and fluttery lashes to highlight her ageless beauty glow.

Janette added a pair of statement pearl drop earrings from Laurence Coste to complete her look - and fans couldn't get enough of her flamingo pink look.

READ: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal their dream plan after Strictly Come Dancing

Janette headed to the awards with fellow Strictly star, Sara Davies

Clearly having the time of her life, Janette took to the dancefloor at the BAFTAs afterparty with a glass of Champagne as her co-star Sara filmed.

Fellow Strictly professionals and contestants rushed to the comments to share their love for Janette's striking attire, including Maisie Smith who wrote: "THIS DRESS". Clara Amfo was left speechless, simply commenting a string of pink hearts beneath Janette's post.

SEE: Michelle Keegan steals the red carpet at the TV Baftas in enchanting dress

WOW: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis dressed to the nines for evening out with Giovanni Pernice

"We were the #PinkLadies last night at the @bafta [pink heart emoji]," Janette wrote on Instagram. "Forever grateful to the amazing @saradaviescc for inviting me along as her date for the #BAFTAs.

I had never been before and it was as magical and inspirational as I had imagined! A day I will never forget! Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners, especially @rose.a.e @giovannipernice & everyone involved at @bbcstrictly for winning #MustSeeMoment," she continued.

Janette looked radiant on the red carpet

"It really was a special moment in television that made an impact and also changed lives."

Jannete added: "British Television is truly incredible and last night’s event is a testament to that. Feeling blessed and honoured to be working in an industry that is constantly growing, developing, and striving for telling the best stories and sharing the most important truths."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.