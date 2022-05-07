Princess Beatrice is the epitome of elegance in designer outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice amped up the elegance on Friday as she stepped out in a head-to-toe designer ensemble that fans were swooning over. The Princess, 33, looked lovely in the navy outfit as she arrived at a Women In Communications and Technology Network.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the mother-of-one sported a navy blue cropped military blazer with a double-breasted fit from beloved American label Tommy Hilfiger, which she layered over a fine knit navy dress featuring short sleeves and a figure-flattering waistline from French brand Sandro.

To complete her smart look, Princess Beatrice slipped on a pair of Chanel ballet pumps in a nude and black colour palette and accessorised with her favourite Celine nano belt bag in black.

The Princess wore her auburn hair down loose with a swishy side parting and opted for a natural but effective beauty look that consisted of a dusty rose-pink lip and delicate black mascara.

In photos reposted by royal style bible Instagram page @yorksisterscloset, fans were quick to pen their thoughts about Beatrice's regal outfit. "The cropped jacket works perfectly with the Sandro dress on beautiful Princess Beatrice," one commented, while another added: "Beautiful and elegant."

Love Princess Beatrice's timeless attire? Well, you're in luck as we have just the piece to help you replicate her chic aesthetic.

This military-inspired jacket is a seasonless wardrobe classic. Tailored to fit impeccably thanks to its nipped-in waist, inseam pockets and double-breasted closure front, the structured shoulders also give the piece an ultra-flattering shape.

Tailored Button Military Blazer, £148, Karen Millen

Team the blazer with some tailored navy cigarette trousers for a head-turning officewear look, or dress it down with some blue jeans for the ideal smart-casual ensemble.

Princess Beatrice recently channeled her sister Princess Eugenie with another feminine dress look. The royal looked ethereal in the sheer maxi dress that featured a romantic blue floral and polka dot print, long sleeves, a round neckline, a ruffled silhouette, and undergarment black slip.

