Princess Beatrice pictured with baby Sienna in bold Burberry jacket

Princess Beatrice was spotted hitting the shops on King's Road in Chelsea on Thursday, taking her daughter Sienna for a stroll along the famous London street.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, Princess Beatrice looks calm and collected as she sipped on a coffee and pushed Sienna's stroller. Rocking a stylish off-duty outfit, the royal wore a striped lambskin jacket from Burberry teamed with relaxed-fit trousers and lace-up trainers from sustainable brand, Thousand Fell. Simply gorgeous!

WATCH: Prince Beatrice's stepson Wolfie shows off his new talent

The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked radiant as she let her brunette hair fall past her shoulders in loose curls, accessorising with a woollen bobble hat for warmth on the cold January morning.

Beatrice's jacket is the 'Intarsia Wool Barn Jacket' with lambskin trim, retailing for £1,290. The Burberry piece is no longer in stock, but we're loving this padded wool-blend shirt jacket for similar outerwear vibes.

Padded Wool Blend Jacket, £224, Scotch&Soda

Royals fans were quick to react to Beatrice's laid back look after fashion details were published on fan account Royal Fashion Police, where the royal's monochrome ensemble proved to be popular.

"Beautiful Beatrice," wrote one fan, while another penned: "I love this look!!"

"The ultimate satisfaction when the stripes of a coat align," remarked a third fan.

Princess Beatrice recently revealed a sweet nickname for her daughter, Sienna, in a handwritten thank you card - and it may surprise you!

One Twitter user shared the note, which enclosed an image of the royal baby's footprints.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Sienna in September

It read: "Thank you so much for thinking of us at this remarkable and special time. We are so thankful to have welcomed this little person into our family. She is a little rockstar! With love, Beatrice, Edo, Wolfie and Sienna."

The Princess, 33, and her husband, Edoardo, welcomed their first child on 18 September 2021 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. The tot's full name, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was announced almost two weeks after her birth. She is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and is currently 11th in line to the throne.

