Royal mum-to-be Princess Beatrice is bumping along nicely, judging by her latest sighting in London. The Queen's granddaughter, who is thought to be due in October, was pictured attending a meeting for the Big Change Charitable Trust on Thursday afternoon.

Beatrice nailed her smart businesswear outfit, opting for a loose-fitting dark denim summer dress that she paired with a striped navy and white blazer. She accessorised with a red and white handbag and in photos published by the Mail Online, was seen still wearing her name sticker from the event.

Beatrice, 33, along with her good friends Holly Branson, Isabella Branson and Sam Branson, are founders of the Big Change, whose mission is to "see a society where every young person is set up to thrive in life, not just exams".

In 2019, the organisation published its ten big hopes for change it wanted to see for young people and across the education system, such as ensuring every child can fall in love with learning and continue to learn throughout life.

Last month, Beatrice spoke exclusively to HELLO! in her role as patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity about how she sees her dyslexia as a "gift", and how any of her future children would be "lucky" to have it.

Beatrice pictured in July attending Wimbledon

The Princess, who is also a stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie, said: "If any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support. I think it's really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this.

"My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift. And I think life is about the moments, it's the challenges that make you. Of course, I would never want there to be any difficult situations.

"But I feel like if we're able to embrace some of the tools that we have from the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity and other organisations, then I feel very, very lucky that we can have this conversation."

