Nicole Kidman wows fans as she dazzles in sheer sequin crop-top She really knows how to stay on trend

As Nicole Kidman promotes back to back movie and series releases including Roar and The Northman, her looks on the red carpet only get better and better!

While known for dazzling audiences in fabulous gowns of all sorts of materials and colors, the star looked straight out of a 2000s trend report in a throwback – but not so back – she recently shared.

The actress looked spectacular in a plunging crop-top reminiscent of the sparkly butterfly tops popstars favored in the early aughts that have made their way back into popularity thanks to stars like Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

She proved she really knows what's in, sporting her own version of the sequin top, hers partly see-through with metallic beads and rhinestones, plus a bias cut giving way to her impressive abs. The Being the Ricardos star made the look her own – and seriously cool – pairing the show-stopping top with chic black trousers and a matching, oversized blazer.

She captioned the post: "Throwing back to a Thursday not too long ago."

Fans couldn't help but comment how incredible she looked, writing: "Divine like always," and: "So perfect," as well as: "You inspire me so much."

The jaw-dropping look

She wore the Armani look in honor of Giorgio Armani himself, for his pre-Oscars party on 26 March. She surely made the designer proud with how she styled his look, pairing it with pointy flats, a diamond watch, red nails, and her strawberry blonde hair perfectly tousled into casual waves.

For the actual Oscars, Nicole stunned – no surprise there – in a muted, periwinkle hued gown with a ruffled, voluminous mid section and another plunging neckline.

Nicole also wore Armani for the Academy Awards

And though fans certainly raved about her look, there was another moment unrelated to her fashion that really caused a commotion. When a picture swarmed the internet of her looking shocked and about to fall off her seat, people immediately thought it was her reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

However, rumors were quickly put to rest when it was revealed that the moment happened way before, and it was actually her reaction to seeing her good friend Jessica Chastain.

