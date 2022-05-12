Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise is dad Tom Cruise's biggest cheerleader during rare appearance The artist lives in South London

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's children are renowned for keeping a low profile but this week their daughter has been spotted out and about while showing her support for her famous father.

Bella Cruise was pictured strolling around her South London neighbourhood dressed in a retro Top Gun T-shirt, paying tribute to her dad's film.

Bella teamed the T-shirt with an oversized stone-washed denim jacket, jeans and a white baseball cap. She completed her look with oversized sunglasses and boots.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's relationship to her adopted children - all you need to know

The sweet gesture occurred just ahead of her dad's big moment this weekend, where he will be taking part in the Royal Horse Show in Windsor on Sunday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He will be joined by many other famous faces, including Helen Mirren.

Bella is an artist who lives in London with her husband, Max Parker, while her brother, 27-year-old Connor is a keen deep-sea fisherman who resides in Florida where he also runs his own BBQ meat business.

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise showed her support for dad Tom Cruise

Both Bella and Connor have yet to speak out publicly about their famous parents, but they reportedly have a supportive relationship with Tom.

Both children follow in his Scientology footsteps and are passionate about the religion.

Their mom Nicole was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

Bella looked stylish dressed in the vintage T-shirt

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Tom and Nicole adopted Bella and younger brother Connor during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

Bella is an artists and resides in London

They both went on to welcome more children with new partners. Tom shares daughter Suri Cruise with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while Nicole shares daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood.

She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

