Nicole Kidman wows in elaborate designer dress alongside smitten husband Keith Urban The couple attended the premiere of The Northman

Nicole Kidman looked stunning on Monday night at the LA premiere of her historical action-drama film The Northman.

The 54-year-old posed up a storm on the red carpet in a yellow Prada dress with coral feathers on the sleeves and intricate gold embroidery. Nicole accessorized with a metallic Prada clutch and black strappy heeled sandals. One person who was clearly a fan of her head-turning outfit for the evening was her husband, Keith Urban.

The country singer looked smitten as he adoringly gazed at his wife of 16 years, and at one point was photographed placing a tender kiss on her cheek.

Nicole shared some sweet snapshots from the evening on Instagram, admitting she was "excited" to reunite with her castmates, which include The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, who looked beautiful in a white, Christian Dior gown.

"Excited to reunite with my fellow cast & crew at the premiere of #TheNorthman tonight," she wrote alongside the photos. Fans and famous friends went wild over her eye-catching ensemble, with Sharon Stone commenting: "Gorgeous dress," alongside a flame emoji.

Nicole dazzled in Prada at The Northman premiere

One fan wrote: "You look beautiful Nicole. I'm so glad to see you and Keith at #TheNorthman premiere tonight in LA." A second added: "What a great dress! Congrats on #TheNorthman!"

A third replied: "OMG!! Beautiful!! I cannot WAIT to see The Northman!! I heard you give a primal, fearless performance."

The Northman follows Viking Prince Amleth, played by Alexander Skarsgard – whose uncle murders his father and kidnaps his mother – on his quest to avenge his father's death twenty years later.

Keith was very affectionate with his wife on the red carpet

Alongside Nicole, Anya, and Alexander, the all-star cast includes Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Earlier this week, Alexander – who starred opposite Nicole on Big Little Lies – joked about them teaming up for another violent thriller. "It's another very dark, twisted, dysfunctional relationship," he told The Herald Sun.

"But that's kind of where you wanna go with someone like Nicole because she's so tremendous to work with. That relationship on Big Little Lies demanded complete trust between us, 'cos it was so tough to shoot those scenes. I can't imagine a better partner on that journey, and again on The Northman."

