Nicole Kidman looks stylish in sparkly crop top and satin pants ahead of the Oscars The Being the Ricardos star is tipped to win at the Oscars on Sunday night

Nicole Kidman is getting ready for a big night in her career at the Oscars on Sunday night.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter shows off incredible hair transformation

And ahead of the star-studded evening, the Hollywood star has been out and about in LA at other glitzy events.

On Saturday night, the actress looked fantastic as she stepped out dressed in a sparkly crop top teamed with satin black pants.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman transform into Lucille Ball

Nicole looked age-defying in the stylish ensemble and shared backstage footage of her posing on the red carpet on her Instagram page.

MORE: Nicole Kidman looks unreal in latest throwback photo

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes candid confession about raising daughters Sunday and Faith

The Being the Ricardos star is tipped to win big at this year's Oscars for her portrayal of Lucille Ball.

The actress stars alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Desi Arnaz, and has already celebrated multiple wins and nominations for her role.

Nicole Kidman looked fantastic in a sparkly crop top ahead of the Oscars

She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, and was nominated in the SAG Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Oscars, where the movie is also nominated for Best Picture.

MORE: Nicole Kidman facing health setback after suffering painful injury: details

MORE: Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella in new post

Her latest Oscar nomination is her fifth, and though she has four decades of acting under her belt, the star opened up to Vanity Fair about how she approaches her roles, explaining that: "My whole life is about staying in that place of humility—because you’re either in a place of humility or heading towards it."

Her fellow Oscars nominees are Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Spencer's Kristen Stewart.

Nicole's husband Keith Urban is incredibly supportive

Supporting her on the night will be Nicole’s proud husband, Keith Urban. The couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret, will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary in June.

READ: Nicole Kidman reveals sad news about her mother's health

MORE: Nicole Kidman left heartbroken after devastating personal loss

Nicole is also a proud mom to two children from her marriage to Tom Cruise. The couple were married from 1990 until 2001 and in that time adopted two children, Bella, 29, and 27-year-old Connor.

The star is fiercely private when it comes to her Scientologist children but occasionally opens up about her relationship with them. While there has been speculation over the years that neither Bella nor Connor talk to Nicole due to their involvement in their famous father's church, she has insisted this is not the case.

Nicole and Keith share two daughters, Sunday and Faith

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

MORE: Nicole Kidman 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news

MORE: Nicole Kidman showcases natural curls in never-before-seen childhood photos

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.