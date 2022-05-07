Nicole Kidman sparks wave of worry from fans with new on-set photos The star was inundated with messages

Nicole Kidman leads a very busy life as she juggles motherhood, marriage and a successful career, but many of her fans are concerned she's doing too much.

The Big Little Lies star shared a snapshot of herself on Instagram which sparked a wave of worry from her social media followers.

the images, Nicole was sitting alongside Chinese filmmaker, Lulu Wang, and she captioned the post: "Back at work with the incomparable @ThumbeLulu #Expats."

While many remarked on her shorter hair and youthful appearance, there were a number who couldn't help but voice their concern for her wellbeing.

One wrote: "I can't wait but Nicole take time for you and family... Don't get lost in work. You're a great actress and just seem to get better."

Another added: "You never rest, you finish a project and start another project," while a third wrote: "Need a vacation Nicole."

Nicole's fans worry she's working too much

The star - who shares two daughters, Faith and Sunday with her husband Keith Urban - has barely stopped for breath in recent months with back-to-back projects.

Since 2021 her projects have included the TV series, Nine Perfect Strangers, the hit movie, Being the Ricardos, she's starring in the film, The Northman, and in the TV series, Roar. In addition she's finished filming Aquaman 2, and is currently working on Expats.

But despite her hectic schedule and A-list status, Nicole and Keith insist that when they do have time together, they're just a regular couple.

Nicole shares two daughters with husband Keith Urban

Speaking on Jessica Rowe's podcast series, The Big Talk Show, the country music star said: "We're just a couple who work things out, go through things together, life, and support each other the best way we can and try and raise our family. Underneath it all, we're as normal as you can get I reckon."

Nicole confirmed this when she responded to being called a "pin-up couple for making it work" in Hollywood, when she added: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

