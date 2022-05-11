Catherine Zeta-Jones looks incredible in unexpectedly glamorous new photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and stunned fans with her ultra glamorous look. The mother-of-two usually favours a more casual attire while relaxing at home with her Hollywood legend husband Michael Douglas, choosing to embrace her natural beauty by going makeup-free, but she just turned up the glamour in a big way.

SHOP: Catherine Zeta-Jones' go-to face cream is 42% off in the Amazon sale - hurry!

Posing in a totally unexpected and very sultry selfie, Catherine peeked through her glossy and voluminous curls with her feline eyes accentuated by smokey eye makeup. She captioned the image "PEEKABOO." The 52-year-old star appeared to be wearing nothing but a slinky black satin and lace dressing gown and a subtle smudge of chestnut lipstick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her stunning figure as she practises yoga

With over four million fans worldwide on Instagram who look forward to each of the Oscar winner's posts, Catherine's super glamorous post is sure to make a big impact.

Catherine gorgeous in sultry selfie

Last week to celebrate Mother's Day in America, Catherine posted a throwback black and white image of herself with her son Dylan and daughter Carys - a beautiful Welsh name in honour of Swansea-born Catherine's homeland, on a yacht. And fans all exclaimed how "beautiful" she was, adding that they "love how natural the photo is."

READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares special birthday photographs of daughter Carys

A natural throwback family photo captures fans' hearts

That said, fans clearly love the Hollywood star's new look and are eager to find out what the Mask of Zorro actress' next project could be. When Catherine posted a recent video, she revealed that she had returned to work on set and was following a strict diet regime while filming an undisclosed project. Everyone wanted to know what she was filming, and one fan gushed: "I love u always have! Since Zorro!"

Catherine nails the causal look yet again - spot her homage to the Queen!

"I hope you're enjoy it… whatever you're working on.." clearly hoping for a hint. We all are too, but we suspect it may be Tim Burton's highly anticipated Addams Family television series spin-off, 'Wednesday,' following the Addams daughter's "years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents."

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones thrills fans with gorgeous mini-dress – see photo

Catherine always masters the red carpet look

Whatever her next project is, elegant premiere looks and stunning red carpet appearances from Catherine are sure to ensue and we can't wait!

Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.