Louise Redknapp has shared loads of trendy new outfits with fans recently, from leather mini skirts to bargain £12 T-shirts, she never goes wrong. However, it was when her beloved dog took notice of her wardrobe that Lousie encountered her first wardrobe malfunction and we love her for sharing the hilarious result.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Louise looked lovely in a bright red jumper and as she softly spoke to the camera, telling fans what a pleasant and sunny day it had been in the studio. Suddenly her gorgeous bulldog named Banksy Blu merrily sauntered into the frame with something great to munch on... a beautiful black lace bra! Banksy Blu was promptly joined by another curious pup and it was game over for the lingerie. Cut to Louise's caption: "Guess I'm going home braless."

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares hilarious wardrobe malfunction

The singer totally saw the funny side of things and added a laughing crying face emoji to her caption.

Pup Banksy Blu was responsible for Louise going braless

Only recently, Banksy Blu entertained fans when Louise captured him happily chewing on an empty, clean coffee cup - no doubt wanting to emulate Louise who loves a coffee. The soundtrack was her own song 'Coffee' and she captioned the clip: "Banksy Blu enjoying his morning Coffee." Fans adored it, writing: "He’s so cute. Loving the new song too! " and: "Oh my goodness he’s such a cutie!"

Dozens of fans have been asking after the 'Coffee' song in that clip. One penned: "Love this song, still hoping for the unreleased songs to come out xxx," wrote one fan, while another shared: "Gorgeous and banging track, hope this is the new single."

Louise and Will Young dressed up for Cabaret

On the subject of lingerie, Louise recently shared a daring snap that saw her kitted out in black lingerie including suspenders from back when she performed with Will Young in the West End show Cabaret. In the 2017 snap, Louise - who played Sally Bowles - pouted for the camera, wearing a long-sleeved top over her stockings and suspenders, which she teamed with black heels. She posted the message: "Throwback to 2017 @louiseredknapp @willyoung in Cabaret" alongside it.

