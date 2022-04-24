Helen Flanagan looks sensational in dreamy summer skirt The star is engaged to fiancé Scott Sinclair

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan knows how to turn heads with her epic fashion choices and did not disappoint on Saturday when she donned another stunning look on a fun day out with one-year-old son, Charlie.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three looked sensational as she went bare-faced for a sun-soaked snap wearing a calf-length midi skirt which she matched with an army-green jumper and white sandals.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan reveals sneak-peek into baby Charlie's bedroom

"I didn't dress right for the weather," the 31-year-old confessed. She added: "It started off so warm and then got so cold. My beautiful boy."

Charlie, who sat on his mother's hip for the photo, matched the summery ensemble as he wore an adorable green alligator jacket and navy blue sandals.

Helen is a doting mother-of-three

The mother-and-son-duo had fun playing in the park as Charlie was captured enjoying time on the swings.

Shortly after the exciting updates, Helen took to her Instagram Stories again with her baby but for a very different reason.

Writing on a more subdued snap of her and Charlie the actress wrote: "I've decided to stop feeding.

Baby Charlie recently celebrated his first birthday

"I've really enjoyed nursing Charlie but the past month I've just had enough. Today was the first day I'm trying to gradually wean him off during the day (he feeds so much).

"I'll share my honest journey in more detail soon but I've had to get some help with it.

"I love being a mum and I'm so grateful for my babies but I've just felt so drained so I'm making some changes.

Helen shared the news with her 1 million Instagram followers

"Happy mummy, happy baby."

Although Helen appeared dewy-eyed, she looked more in love than ever with her little boy and shared a gorgeous clip of her kissing Charlie, adding the famous song La Vie en Rose to the emotional post.

She also wrote the words: "Love him so much," with a blue love heart on the heartfelt video.

