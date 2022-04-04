Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous and glam in slinky feathered pyjamas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan was absolute goals as she rocked a pair of ultra-glamorous pyjamas to sip on champagne from her luxe living room - the ultimate Sunday set up.

Taking to Instagram to share a post with her 1million followers, the Coronation Street actress posed up a storm as she reclined on her plush velvet sofa with her legs in the air. Helen donned a pair of slick satin pyjamas with chic feathered cuffs and diamante buttons, adding a pair of black pointed-toe-heels to finish her look.

The 31-year-old star tied her glossy blonde hair into a neat ponytail, sporting a glowy beauty look and immaculate French manicure.

"When the kids finally go to bed and you can chill and watch the peaky blinders final," Helen captioned her post.

Helen looked gorgeous in her feathered pyjama set

Helen is often praised for her realistic approach to parenting on social media, and was quick to remind fans that her dreamy self-care Sunday isn't always her reality at home. "Also this is Instagram I don’t look anything like this now," she penned.

Fans were quick to react to Helen's effortless glamour, rushing to the comments to leave heart-eye emojis and flames beneath her post. "Lovely stylish living room, you're so cool Helen," wrote one fan, as another penned: "I love those pjs."

"You are such a beauty!" agreed a third fan, adding a string of pink hearts.

We're convinced Helen's Hollywood-esque sleeper set is from cult brand 'Sleeper', which has long been at the forefront of the iconic nightwear-turned-partywear trend.

Cut from lightweight crepe de chine, this vintage-inspired pyjama set features a black shirt with tonal piping and mother-of-pearl buttons. The cropped pants have an elasticated waist and the brand's signature feathers at the hem, which can be detached when you want to keep things simple - divine!

Sleeper pyjama set, £265, Net-a-Porter

Helen is a big fan of designer brands, but that doesn't mean her wardrobe doesn't have several high street staples in it. Recreate the Corrie actress' slick sleepwear with this £26 set from Boohoo.

Feathered Pyjamas, £26.25, Boohoo

Helen is always rocking the most fabulous fashion and just last week she looked as beautiful as ever when she made a hilarious quip about her fiancé Scott Sinclair - and fans can relate. Taking to her TikTok, the former Coronation Street star videoed herself lip-syncing to a trending sound.

On the video were the words, "When he mentions he's tired and you haven’t had a proper night's sleep since your baby has been born," and Helen captioned the post: "when he mentions he is tired #mumlife."

