Helen Flanagan styles up skinny jeans with major designer accessories

Helen Flanagan is currently super busy looking after her children during half term week, but that doesn't mean she scrimps on style - oh no! The blonde beauty shared a stylish snap of her wearing an all new-outfit that mixes basic items with designer accessories.

The 31-year-old uploaded a photo of her wearing a pair of black skinny jeans, a simple top, and a shirt, and she finished the look with Prada sandals, a raffia bag and best of all, a Prada hair clip!

The star teased her blonde locks into an updo, and fastened her ponytail with a crocodile clip from Ocean Rose - a brand that makes jewellery featuring buttons and counterparts from designer goods. So clever, and sustainable! The website ethos states: "Our Reworked Designer Collections take beautiful pre-loved authentic designer pieces and up-cycle them into stunning jewellery so they can be worn and loved all over again."

Although the actress appears to be at home now (she just shared a photo of one of her children at a UK venue), she spent last week on holiday abroad.

Helen shared the snap from her recent stay at Le Royal Meridien, a luxe beach resort in Dubai where she holidayed with Scott and their three children - Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and Charlie, one.

Helen's bag:

Prada logo-embroidered raffia tote bag, £2,592, Farfetch

In photos published by the MailOnline, Helen looked like a total beach babe in a striking pink bikini from luxury swimwear brand Caha Capo. Complete with a ruffled trim and triangle fit, Helen's svelte silhouette looked mesmerising as she walked on white sands towards the sea.

Helen's Shoes:

Prada Foam triangle-logo sandals, £590, Farfetch

She sported a natural makeup look to complement her holiday glow, while her signature blonde hair was styled in a chic half-up, half-down style, flowing past her shoulders in beachy waves. Perfection!

