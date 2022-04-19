We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan shared the cutest pictures on Instagram on Monday evening of herself and youngest daughter, Delilah. In the snaps, the former Coronation Street star sported a lovely black tracksuit by Bow & Bo, as did the three-year-old. The pair were matching!

The actress wrote: "My wild one." The pictures were greatly received by fans who flocked to the comments section to give their compliments. One follower wrote: "Ahhhhh cutest twins!" Another added: "Twins!" The pair look so similar, we loved seeing such heartfelt pictures.

The tracksuits are by independent online brand Bow & Bo and prices start at £38.00.

We love how the mother-of-three dresses her children. Last year. The blonde beauty even took inspiration from Princess Eugenie when introducing her son to the world online. She shared a beautiful snap of her new son Charlie in a blue jumper with his name emblazoned in white from knitwear site - The Little Worne Store.

Legions of Helen's Instagram followers commented on how much they loved the jumper as well as plenty of celebrity pals. Giovanna Fletcher gave lots of love to the snap, as well as model Charli Howard, who wrote: "Jumper goals!"

Helen with Charlie wearing a personalised jumper

A few weeks before, Prince Andrew's daughter Eugenie shared a snap on Instagram of her beautiful son August wearing a gorgeous knitted jumper bearing his name. The jumper the tot was rocking was by Charlene Holden of Uncool Wool. The designer has an Etsy shop where you can purchase a knitted cardigan or jumper, and she will embroider any name on the back.

Matilda's daughters wearing Rachel Riley dresses

Helen's daughters often wear dresses by stunning label Rachel Riley. Every little girl has to have a special party dress for her big day, and last year Delilah matched with her big sister Matilda, in beautiful, cake-print dresses from the brand.

Rachel Riley is a royally-loved childrenswear designer and Princess Charlotte has worn the brand's frocks on countless occasions. So Delilah and Matilda are in great company!

