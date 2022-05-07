Helen Flanagan wows in stunning beachside bikini photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared a gorgeous throwback bikini photo on Friday.

The former Coronation Street star was pining for her recent family holiday to Dubai, reminiscing about the warm weather as she captioned the snap: "Beach dreaming". In the photo, Helen is perched on a sun-lounger wearing an eye-catching red two-piece.

Holding a drink in her hand, Helen looked relaxed as she sat beside her one-year-old son Charlie, who was sound asleep in a pushchair.

Helen's bright bikini stole focus in the shot, highlighting her trim waist and toned physique. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a messy bun, and she added a pair of shades to shield her eyes from the sun's rays.

Her fans were blown away by her beach babe appearance, with one responding: "WOW! Look at you!"

Helen looked gorgeous in her red bikini

A second said: "Looking amazing! You have lovely style in clothes too btw." A third added: "You are stunning and look amazing after three children."

Love Helen's red bikini? We've found a stunning replica just for you.

Red Bikini, Top £19.99, Bottoms £17.99, Mango

It's not just swimwear that Helen looks amazing in, she also looks glamorous when she enjoys a night – or day – out and has become quite the social media style icon.

Earlier this week, the actress pulled out all the stops for a day at the races, wearing a figure-hugging strapless dress with strappy heels and a statement hat with a striking pale pink flower detail.

Helen has become a style icon on social media

Sharing some photos of her outfit on her Instagram Stories, Helen posed with her son Charlie, writing: "Mummy transformed ready for my day at the races, love my beautiful hat," tagging Jessica Rea Millinery Styling.

The star then shared a close-up photo of her subtle makeup, which featured light brown eyeshadow and matching glossy lips, and a photo of herself sitting in the car that showed off her long hair styled into loose waves.

