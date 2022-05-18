Vogue Williams rocks sleekest outfit after baby boy's birth - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams showed off her amazing figure in a slick black power suit and fans are in awe. The star, 36, took to social media to share a suave new look that we would love to get our hands on. Having given birth to her third child with Spencer Matthews three weeks ago, Vogue has bounced back onto the fashion scene in style.

The mother-of-three looked divine in a black suit featuring a tailored fit, black crop top and matching high-waisted trousers from Cos. She wore her highlighted blonde hair down in a straightened style with a middle parting, adding a sleek spin on the classic ensemble.

WATCH: Pregnant Vogue Williams reveals her growing baby bump

Vogue posed for a quick lift selfie in the outfit which fans were obsessing over. She took to social media to share the snap with her followers on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Need to get back to posting more outfit pics and possibly venture outside the lift for one! Here are a few of my looks over the last few days, first two pics have two pairs of my fave ever jeans, one are under £20! Which is your fave look?" with a red love heart emoji.

Vogue's loyal followers were quick to praise the podcast star on her array of cool-girl outfits included in the post. "Love the black. You look great. Congratulations on the baby," one said, while another added: "Just wow! You look amazing. Black trouser suit, unreal," with a fire and heart-eyes emoji.

Vogue looked beautiful in all-black

The blonde beauty also included some pictures of an all-white outfit featuring white jeans and a classic tank top, a coordinating grey lounge set and another pair of white jeans and timeless white T-shirt duo.

The mother-of-three also shared this relaxed look with fans

Fans were intrigued by the post and had questions about the star's appearance. "Is this your body post-baby?" one penned, as another commented: "How on Earth do you look like that after having a baby?" Vogue – tell us your secrets!

Vogue showed off a cosy lounge set too

Vogue and Spencer recently revealed the name of their third child during an exclusive interview with HELLO!. The couple welcomed Otto James Matthews at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on April 18 and they tell the magazine how they couldn't be happier.

