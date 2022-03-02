Pregnant Vogue Williams shares secret to her jaw-dropping figure Vogue reveals the gym equipment she's 'in love' with

Vogue Williams isn't letting pregnancy stand in the way of her workouts, taking to Instagram to share a key element of her exercise regime.

The model and podcaster, who is expecting her third baby with Spencer Matthews this spring, shared a photo of some seriously glam gold weights on her Instagram Story, writing: "Training with my sis and my new fave weights" alongside a snap of the shiny 2kg and 5kg weight by fitness brand Ette Athletica.

This isn't the first time Vogue has shared her fondness for the Ette Athletica's super-chic workout kit, which costs £180 for two weights. Last week she asked her followers: "Is it possible to fall in love with a weight?"

Vogue Williams trains with 2 and 5 KG weights

While Vogue loves working out with weights, she mixes things up with her training, having recently launched a programme of bodyweight workouts with online fitness platform Gymondo.

"They are super tough bodyweight workouts," Vogue said on Instagram. "They’re not pregnancy workouts but I have kept doing them with some modifications. You will sweat and you will get fit!!!" Vogue wrote of the partnership. She created 10 30-minute sessions on the platform, for all abilities.

Vogue has has shared her new weights twice on Instagram

Vogue advised her followers to check with their doctor before doing her workouts if they're pregnant, but lucky for her, weight training is safe during pregnancy.

According to pregnancy charity Tommy's, weight training while you're expecting can help you avoid aches and pains as your bump grows, strengthen your body for labour and prepare you for all the lifting, carrying and pram-pushing you'll be doing once the baby is born.

They advise focusing on weight training that strengthens the hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes, ankles, upper back and abdominals.

