Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in surprising suit for rare outing

Lady Amelia looked divine

Lady Amelia Windsor stepped out for a rare appearance as she attended the Yolke X Penelope Chilvers party in London. The 26-year-old looked fantastic in florals as she graced the society-sweetheart studded scene.

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin sported a lavish floral two-piece suit as she joined Lady Mary Charteris and Gemma Chilvers at the glitzy event in Mayfair. She wore a ditsy print suit that featured a sweet black and pink colour palette and pyjama-style trousers with white piping. A pale lime green knitted cami top was layered under the blazer, creating a subtle spring colour contrast.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

The blonde beauty wore her sandy tresses down loose in a relaxed style and opted for a natural makeup look. She completed her feminine ensemble with a pair of tan heeled wedges – adding a practical yet party-ready spin on the dreamy daywear look.

A thin gold bumblebee bobble necklace from Ivy Rose adorned Lady Amelia's neck, in addition to an array of chunky gemstone gold rings.

Lady Amelia looked lovely in florals

Lady Amelia showed off her bohemian look for the cameras as she posed in a room lined with racks of Penelope Chilvers shoes. The renowned British shoe brand is a favourite of The Duchess of Cambridge – whose go-to pair of brown boots are from the luxury brand.

The fashionista recently attended the Dior fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, wowing crowds in a black tulle skirt.

The society sweetheart teamed the suit with some wedged heels

The royal, who is 43rd in the line of succession to the British throne, donned a black military-style jacket, to complete her dark ensemble.

She complemented the look, which was from Dior's Pre-Fall 2022 Collection, with some white socks, black loafers with gold detailing and a black calfskin Dior handbag - giving off major Gothic meets modern-day Cinderella vibes.

Amelia shared a snapshot on Instagram of her luxe invite in the car on the way to the show, in turn also flashing her red nail polish and a series of statement rings.

