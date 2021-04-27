Kate Middleton nails farmyard chic in Penelope Chilvers boots and skinny jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured on a farm chatting to a family of farmers in County Durham for their latest appearance.

This is the couple's first joint engagement outside of London since December 2020 and the pair looked as smart and stylish as ever. Kate, 39, opted for a dressed-down outfit which consisted of skinny jeans, a Fairisle jumper by Brora, kahki jacket and her favourite brown, knee-high boots by Penelope Chilvers which she first wore back in 2004. Kate's boots cost £475, but we've found some fab lookalikes that cost that little bit less. Scroll away!

William and Kate toured Manor Farm near Darlington with owners Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman, taking a look at their cattle, calving and lambing sheds.

Kate Middleton and Prince William ride tractors in fun trip to the farm

Ready to muck in, Kate wore her hair in a lightly curled style and sported a minimal makeup look; with fresh glowing skin.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in County Durham

It's a special week for the royal couple - they are set to celebrate 10 years of marriage on Thursday. Their nuptials took place on 29 April 2011.

Troy Supersoft lambswool Fair Isle Jumper, £195, Brora

We last saw the Duchess last week as she headed to an air cadets squadron in East London. The mother-of-three looked as poised as ever, wearing a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana military-style coat that was collarless and had statement gold buttons. Kate first wore the lovely number back in 2017 on Remembrance Day.

Long Tassel Boot in Conker, £475, Penelope Chilvers

Carvela 'Viv' boots, £49, Shoeaholics

Carvela 'Taylor' boots, £49.50, Shoeaholics

Pembroke Knee High Boots in Dark Tan, £147, Boden

Leaving bold accessories at home, Kate let her coat do all the talking. She also rocked her favourite past-season black block heels by Tod's and carried her trademark Mulberry clutch bag.

Her hair and makeup were impeccable - her signature bouncy blow-dry looked super glossy and her beauty look appeared subtle but pretty with brown eyeshadow and nude lips. Perfection.

