Lady Amelia Spencer channels Princess Diana with incredible gown for Cannes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer never miss a beat when it comes to red carpet style. The 29-year-old twins often step out in beautiful looks that perfectly complement one another. The sisters attended Cannes Film Festival together and Lady Amelia channeled her late aunt Princess Diana with a billowing black ballgown.

MORE: Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer just stunned us in their red carpet gowns at the Venice Film Festival

Lady Amelia looked ethereal in a black ruffled ballgown with one-shoulder detailing, pleated sheer layers of fabric and an asymmetrical twisted effect just below the waistline. The shape and texture of the dress looked as if it was a nod to Princess Diana's statement black taffeta ballgown crafted by the Emanuels in 1981. The young princess attended Goldsmiths Hall in March 1981 wearing the frilly film star dress during her first evening outing in public with Prince Charles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer - who knows who best?

Lady Eliza dazzled beside her twin sister, wearing a silver gem encrusted ballgown with halter-neck detailing, a romantic side-slit, web-like vertical embellishments and cut-out side panels. She wore her blonde tresses down in a straightened style, while Lady Amelia wore her hair scraped back into a slick ponytail.

SEE: Princess Diana's most iconic royal accessory finally goes on display

The two sisters held hands as they graced the red carpet. Lady Amelia showcased a pair of glittering drop chandelier emerald earrings from Chopard, while Lady Eliza gleamed in some diamond drop chandelier earrings with star detail – which also resembled the earrings Princess Diana which she paired with the voluminous black gown that she sported for her first public outing over 40 years ago.

Lady Amelia chanelled her aunt with the beautiful black dress

A large silver cuff with a coiled effect adorned Lady Eliza's wrist, while a large emerald green ring gleamed on Lady Amelia's hand.

Princess Diana wore a black taffeta gown in March 1981

Both twins opted for glamorous Hollywood beauty looks, featuring flawless complexions, rose-pink blush, bronzed cheekbone-defining contour, winged eyeliner, radiant highlighter and dusty pink eyeshadow.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza have nailed red carpet style

The sisters joined Hollywood A-list stars on the red carpet, including Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connolly.

READ: Princess Diana's pink dress she wore on her wedding day revealed in new exhibition

Lady Amelia recently joined a stylish flock of friends for a formal night out, looking heavenly in a never-before-seen black dress. She enjoyed the glamorous reunion in the classic number, that boasted an eye-catching iridescent sheen.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.