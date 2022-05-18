Kylie Minogue takes Cannes by storm in head-turning outfit The Loco-Motion singer looked so chic

Like many, Kylie Minogue has been enjoying some time in Cannes during the hot spring weather, and she looked so chic in an outfit she shared on Instagram.

The Step Back in Time songstress resembled the embodiment of spring fashion, as she rocked a printed T-shirt, houndtooth coat, a pair of ripped skinny jeans, and even a sunhat and sunglasses as she soaked up the French sun. She finished the look off with a golden clutch bag, and a pair of strappy heels. Fabulous!

Although her outfit was bold, she kept her caption simple, only writing: "Hi Cannes," alongside a wave emoji.

However, the simplicity of her caption didn't stop her fans from obsessing over her outfit, as one responded: "Love this outfit."

Another added: "Someone's looking sun-kissed," while a third shared: "You look gorgeous," and a fourth commented: "Classy and gorgeous."

Many others left one-word comments, hailing the Australian singer as a "beauty" or a "queen" and we couldn't have agreed more!

The star looked amazing

Kylie has been all over the globe this year, and recently enjoyed some time in Las Vegas, but as ever it was her fashion that stole the show.

In a video posted to her feed, the star danced around, looking incredible in an all-white outfit consisting of silk palazzo trousers and a matching shirt.

"#thatshowifeel #thatsjusthowifeel # heygirl," she simply captioned the post, which mirrored the exact words she can be heard saying in the clip.

Kylie playfully posed for the photos

The post had fans incredibly excited, with one presuming it was filmed behind Caesar's Palace, perhaps hinting at a future residency.

However, it was later revealed she was actually dancing by Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where there are several A-list residencies from the likes of John Legend, Shania Twain and Miranda Lambert.

"Work it Kylie!" one commented, whilst a second added: "Living your best life. Love it."

Another made a joke in reference to her hit, Spinning Around. "I'm spinning my purse around, get outta my way!" they wrote.

