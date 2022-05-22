Louise Redknapp is a vision of summer in £18 playsuit - and fans are speechless

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp gave fans a glimpse inside her summer wardrobe on Sunday, and fans were left swooning over her figure-flattering linen playsuit.

SEE: Louise Redknapp shares hilarious wardrobe malfunction

The West End star took to Instagram to share a series of photos wearing her latest fashion collection with Peacocks. Looking sunkissed, Louise posed against a stunning sunset backdrop next to a turquoise pool rocking a button-down playsuit. Her 'Oatmeal' playsuit featured a lapel collar neckline, short sleeves, and a waist-cinching belt that flattered her feminine silhouette.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's health and fitness secrets revealed

Louise wore her honey blonde hair in a sleek ponytail, highlighting her pretty features. She layered with several pieces of gold jewellery, looking summer ready in the chic, lightweight ensemble.

"I’ve picked some easy to wear Summer essentials for all occasions in my @peacocks_fashion Summer Edit [heart emoji] Check them out now online and in store x," Louise captioned her photo, plugging the collection to fans.

SEE: Louise Redknapp totally wows Instagram in the £12 outfit of dreams

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks radiant in chic lace blouse we want in our wardrobe

Louise looked radiant in the summery one piece

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp caused quite a stir on social media, with thousands of fans flooding the comments of her Instagram post with compliments. "Gorgeous as always," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Beautiful ...Happy Sunday Louise," while a third added: "Wow Louise you look stunning in anything you wear."

Love Louise's utility-style playsuit? Her linen-look one piece makes for effortless dressing, just slip on some espadrilles for a simple summer look, or amp it up for the evening with heeled mules.

Oatmeal Utility Playsuit, £18, Peacocks

Former Eternal singer Louise has had an edit with the store for quite some time now. The star recently spoke to HELLO! about her foray into fashion, telling us she loves seeing regular women rocking her threads.

"For me, as great as it is to see celebrities in anything that you put your name to, I love it when I see people when I’m out and about in one of my edits.

"I was recently doing 9 to 5 on tour and on several nights, I saw one of my pieces on a guest in the audience, watching the show. That made me really happy, more than anything else."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.