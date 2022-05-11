Louise Redknapp looked sensational on Instagram wearing a beautiful white top, chunky cardigan and paper-bag, waist trousers which all came from her line with Peacocks.

READ: Louise Redknapp totally wows Instagram in the £12 outfit of dreams

We loved this look, which was hugely inexpensive! Shop the whole outfit below.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

The mother-of-two looked incredible in the model shots, with perfect makeup and sunkissed, surfer-style hair.

MORE: Louise Redknapp stuns with super-short black hair transformation

Former Eternal singer Louise has had an edit with the store for quite some time now. The star recently spoke to HELLO! about her foray into fashion, telling us she loves seeing regular women rocking her threads."For me, as great as it is to see celebrities in anything that you put your name to, I love it when I see people when I’m out and about in one of my edits. I was recently doing 9 to5 on tour and on several nights, I saw one of my pieces on a guest in the audience, watching the show. That made me really happy, more than anything else."

Beige Batwing Sleeve Cardigan, £20.00, Peacocks, and Black Linen Tailored Trousers, £20.00, Peacocks

On fashion trends she just wont wear, Louise said: "I don’t hate anything, I just think that anything that is too 'out there' or anything that is too much of a trend isn’t for me. I always say I think to a certain extent fashion should be a uniform. I’m not saying don’t experiment and try things but stick with what you know.

READ: Louise Redknapp looks so radiant in her latest outfit – and wow

"When you look at the most fashionable women in the world they stick to a formula that works for them: the shapes, the sizes, the cuts might change but there’s an overall feel to what they always wear. So, anything that’s a major trend I don’t really like. I’m not into ugly shoes either; I like chunky shoes but not ugly shoes."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.