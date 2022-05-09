Louise Redknapp totally wows Instagram in the £12 outfit of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp shared the most gorgeous picture on Instagram of herself rocking a lovely T-shirt from her range with Peacocks.

Known as the 'White Flower Market' style, it costs just £12 and we love how she styled it with relaxed jeans and surfer style hair. Lush!

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's health and fitness secrets revealed

The round neckline style is ideal for summer. The website said of the item: "This lovely womens t-shirt in white with a 'Flower Market New York' design is perfect for everyday wear. Easily dressed up or down for any occasion, this versatile tee is a wardrobe must-have!"

Showing her Instagram followers the look, the mother-of-two said: "So excited that my @peacocks_fashion Summer Edit is now live online and in store! It’s a really easy wearable collection with a real good mix of basics that you can dress up or dress down. There is something for everyone and every occasion!"

HELLO! recently spoke to the former Eternal singer about her foray into high street fashion and she said: "My edit with peacocks is great because I get to go in and look at a whole range, which is huge.

Womens White Flower Market T-Shirt, £12.00, Peacocks

Then I just edit down the pieces that I would wear, things that I can see go with things, things that I think will suit people. I normally tend to be drawn to the more basics and the easy to wear pieces that you can style up to make your outfits work."

Speaking about her go-to look, Louise told us: "I always say mix things up so for instance if I’m wearing a really dressy tight leather pencil skirt with a high slit I would put it on with a relaxed t-shirt and oversized blazer, so I only really have one piece that’s super smart. I always love a sexy shoe; I think shoes and footwear are really important. I think that’s where so much of the elegance comes from."

