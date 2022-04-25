Louise Redknapp is a sun-kissed beauty in striking dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp's stylish wardrobe always leaves fans swooning, and her latest look proves the glamorous star has an unrivalled fashion sense.

Looking radiant as she posed for a sun-soaked snap, the 47-year-old songstress was glowing and gorgeous wearing a striking zebra print dress layered over denim jeans and a fitted white tank top. Louise's sheer wrap dress complemented her sunkissed glow and honey blonde hair - and we want it for our summer wardrobe.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's health and fitness secrets revealed

"Happy Monday! Here’s a sneak peek into my @peacocks_fashion 'Summer Edit' xxx," wrote Louise.

"A couple of the preview options are available now in store and online with the full Summer edit coming VERY soon xxx," she added.

Taking to her Instagram Story to share a snap in the bold and beautiful dress, Louise added: "Check out this dress which doubles up as a great long overshirt when teamed up with a white vest and denim x." So chic!

Louise rocked a stunning sheer dress from her Peacocks collection

Fans were quick to react to Louise's glowing snap, rushing to compliment the mother-of-two on her Instagram post. "A natural beauty!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "You are absolutely gorgeous Louise."

"Lush as always Louise! Absolutely loving these summer pieces, excited to see the rest," a third fan commented.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star's summery post comes just after Louise shared an unearthed snapshot with fans from her appearance in the musical Cabaret five years ago.

Louise shared a snap from her Cabaret days with Will Young

The musical star re-shared the photo from a fan account, which showed herself and co-star Will Young behind the scenes. Will rocked a full face of stage makeup, including a chalky white foundation and exaggerated blush for his role as the iconic MC.

Louise, who played Sally Bowles, pouted for the camera, wearing a long-sleeved top over her stockings and suspenders, which she teamed with black heels.

