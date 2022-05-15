Louise Redknapp looks radiant in chic lace blouse we want in our wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp, 47, has an effortless sense of style, and her latest Instagram snap proves the songstress has a seriously enviable wardrobe.

SEE: Louise Redknapp shares hilarious wardrobe malfunction

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share a glowing, sun-kissed selfie, Louise posed up a storm in a pair of edgy ripped denim jeans and a broderie lace blouse from Peacocks. Complete with a collared neckline, elegant long sleeves, pocket detailing and a floral cut-out lace, Louise's spring shirt flattered her feminine silhouette.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp suffers hilarious wardrobe malfunction

The West End star wore her honey blonde hair in a messy bun, allowing her face-framing bangs to highlight her ageless features. Louise added a rosy blush, warm bronzer and soft brown eye makeup to complete her gorgeous glow, elevating the glamour of her look with chunky gold accessories.

"Ready for the first day of rehearsals in my favourite shirt from my @peacocks_fashion summer edit," the star captioned her post. Fans have been quick to comment on Louise's Peacocks collection as she's shared posts throughout the week.

SEE: Louise Redknapp totally wows Instagram in the £12 outfit of dreams

Louise posed up a storm in the striking blouse

On Wednesday, the star shared a glowing selfie in a floral tee that gained the attention of fans. "You're so naturally pretty," commented one, as another wrote: "Always beautiful... Always perfect."

Former Eternal singer Louise has had an edit with the store for quite some time now. The star recently spoke to HELLO! about her foray into fashion, telling us she loves seeing regular women rocking her threads.

READ MORE: Louise Redknapp is a sun-kissed beauty in striking dress

RELATED: Louise Redknapp shares intimate glimpse into family life

"For me, as great as it is to see celebrities in anything that you put your name to, I love it when I see people when I’m out and about in one of my edits.

"I was recently doing 9 to 5 on tour and on several nights, I saw one of my pieces on a guest in the audience, watching the show. That made me really happy, more than anything else."

White Broderie Lace Shirt, £20, Peacocks

If you're looking to emulate Louise's effortlessly chic style, her £20 blouse is still available in a range of sizes.

Team it with relaxed, wide-leg jeans for an easy spring look, or amp it up with paper bag trousers and open-toe heels for undeniably chic eveningwear.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.