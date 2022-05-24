Oti Mabuse flooded with support after empowering lingerie announcement The former Strictly star teased the exciting news

Oti Mabuse may have called it quits on Strictly Come Dancing, but the dancing star has just unveiled the upcoming launch of her next project - and fans can hardly contain their excitement.

The 31-year-old presenter took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her first empowering capsule collection of sportswear and D-L cup lingerie launching with Bravissimo. "The news is out," wrote Oti. "I'm so excited to announce that I've designed a collection with @lovebravissimo #OtiXBravissimo coming soon…"

Oti, who became the first professional dancer on Strictly to take home the glitterball in two consecutive years, looked incredible in the teaser video.

She rocked a chic lace lingerie set in a salmon pink hue, layering with an oversized open shirt. Fans and celebrity friends rushed to support the star, flooding the comments with messages.

Oti shared the news with fans and friends on Instagram

"BOOM BOOM BOOM BABY," wrote Strictly co-star Nancy Xiu, while a friend penned: "Passion project! Lockdown zooms and design with the amazing @lovebravissimo team! Super proud of this one! Love you!!x"

"Epic [clapping emoji] Bravissimo is my fave and so are you," commented a fan, while a second wrote: "You have no idea how excited this makes me."

Oti's collection is a first for the star since she made the decision to leave the BBC show.

In an interview with YOU magazine, Oti explained the heartbreaking reason she’d wanted to leave Strictly at "the peak" that left her "crying for hours".

The former Strictly star has gone on to join the DOI judging panel

Oti continued: "When I came to Britain I said to myself, ’My dream is to win Strictly.′ And I have, and it was such an amazing seven years, but I’ve done what I needed to do.

"I feel so emotional. I lived my best life on that show and it gave me the career I have now, but you need to know when it’s the right time to get off that wave and try new things."

