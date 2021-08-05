Oti Mabuse's stunning green outfit needs to be seen to be believed The Strictly pro looked incredible!

Strictly Come Dancing legend Oti Mabuse not only turns heads with her jaw-dropping choreography, but also her incredible outfits that make us so envious of her wardrobe.

MORE: Strictly star Oti Mabuse shares heartbreaking family news – fans reach out

And as she prepares for the return of Strictly later this year, she donned an outfit that we didn't see coming.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse celebrates alongside Jowita Przystal and Michael Danilczuk

Posing in a lift, the star posted a selfie of herself in a large striped green shirt, that stretched all the way down to her knees.

"Lifts with mirrors, mirrors in lifts," she captioned the shot, adding two green heart emojis to reflect her stunning look.

The professional dancer lifted her leg into the air, allowing fans a glimpse at her footwear – a beautiful heeled boot.

But it was something in the background of the snap that caught her fans' attention, as she brought with her a beautiful handbag that featured a unique cat design.

"Handbag envy," enthused one, while a second added: "Loving your bag," and a third wrote: "That bag," alongside several heart emojis.

The star stunned with her killer ensemble

But it wasn't just the bag that her fans complimented, as many loved the entire ensemble that she had put together.

MORE: Oti Mabuse resembles a goddess in all-red ensemble

MORE: Oti Mabuse cheers on England in unexpected leg-split dress - and looks unreal

"Absolutely gorgeous, I love your look," one admiring fan said, while another commented: "Love that green dress!"

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old dazzled her fans in a sensational silver gown that she donned in a photoshoot for The Times Magazine.

The show-stopping frock was eye-catching in every single way, and featured a unique mosaic motif that made us desperate to add it to our wardrobe.

Oti always has the best fashions

Oti paired the magnificent item with a pair of silver shoes, which just further highlighted the beauty of the ensemble.

For the photoshoot, the professional dancer wore her hair loose, allowing it to flow down her shoulders.

Although Vicky Gill's team on Strictly are perfect at the job they do designing costumes for the dancers, we'd love them to incorporate this into the next series!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.