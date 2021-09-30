Oti Mabuse just floored us in her bold blue goddess dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Oti Mabuse graced the Strictly: It Takes Two set with her partner Ugo Monye on Wednesday night - and didn't she look beautiful?

She and Ugo joined former pro and new ITT host Janette Manrara on the programme to talk all about how training for their next dance is going - but we couldn't take our eyes off Oti's beautiful blue midi dress.

The draped number is actually an ASOS style that Oti has worn previously - though luckily, it is still available to shop in a select few sizes. We love that she recycles her wardrobe!

WATCH: Oti rocks blue on It Takes Two

She styled her look with pretty drop earrings and simple black ankle boots - as well as her usual flawless makeup.

Oti looked beautiful in her blue dress

Oti later shared a snap with Ugo on her Instagram page, leaving the caption blank and letting the picture speak for itself. But of course, fans were quick to leave their own comments.

"Looking gorgeous Oti," one wrote, while another added: "Wow Oti!!!! That colour really suits you," and a further said: "Bond Girl right there!" We have to agree.

Blue halter dress, £55, ASOS

Oti and Ugo are no doubt a couple to watch in the competition after wowing viewers with their party samba on Saturday night. And sweetly, rugby player Ugo later revealed that he wanted to dedicate the dance to his late father who recently passed away.

"My dad passed away a couple of weeks ago [from] prostate cancer, we had his funeral this morning," he told Claudia Winkleman during Saturday's live show.

Ugo dedicated his dance to his late father

"During the funeral they spoke about today being a day of celebration and that’s exactly how today felt, there's no better way of celebrating than by dancing, so tonight feels really special."

We can't wait to see their next performance.

