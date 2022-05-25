Helen Flanagan wows in sunkissed new bikini video The Coronation Street star is incredibly glam

Helen Flanagan has been impressing her followers on social media with her swimsuits this week as she shares photos and videos from a sun-soaked family break.

Wednesday was no exception, as the mum-of-three rocked a stunning black bikini for some poolside fun with her daughters.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old posted a short clip that showed her holding onto her eldest children Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, as they prepared to jump into the pool.

Helen could be seen encouraging her daughters as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun played, and the trio then jumped into the pool, squealing as they did so.

The doting mum, who wore her blonde hair in a chic updo, has been enjoying a lovely trip with her family, including her fiancé Scott Sinclair and their son Charlie, one.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share several snaps that showed her looking radiant in a sunshine yellow bikini.

Helen is enjoying a sun-filled break with her family

Helen posed up a storm on the balcony of the family's holiday apartment, donning the chic swimwear from PourMoi - and her children looked equally cute in coordinating yellow beachwear.

"Beach ready," Helen captioned an Instagram Story as she posed in front of her hotel bathroom mirror. "Bikini is @pourmoiltd I love their bikinis," she added.

"In my early 20s I could throw on any bikini but after nursing three babies close in age, I need that lift and support in my bikini bras… I love these bikinis [they] always make me feel confident," the actress penned.

The star is also known for her great taste in dresses

The following day, the star looked radiant in a red floral bikini, which was also from Pour Moi and boasted an adorable crimson, blue and cream colour palette and classic foliage print.

The bikini top featured cut-out, thick strap detailing that wrapped around the torso and the bikini briefs had eye-catching tie-knot details on the side.

