Sharon Stone stuns at Cannes yet again in leopard-print emerald gown The Casino star is winning the carpet

Sharon Stone wowed audiences at the Cannes Film Festival once again as she took to the red carpet in yet another sensational gown.

MORE: Sharon Stone makes surprising confession about eye-catching red carpet gown

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The actress stunned for the screening of Crimes of the Future in an emerald Dolce and Gabbana gown featuring an unconventional design.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

The ensemble sported Swarovski crystals sewn into the fabric, a green and black leopard-print mix that hugged her svelte frame.

The gown made her look absolutely statuesque, helped by the daring thigh-high split she rocked on the carpet as well. She topped it off with matching heels, sparkling diamond earrings, and a bare neck once again to show off the structured bodice and backless cut.

MORE: Tour Sharon Stone's former $39m oceanfront mansion

However, like her previous appearance at the 75th iteration of the festival, she wasn't alone, this time being joined by her goddaughter, model Helena Gatsby.

Helena looked equally as glamorous in a beautiful maroon gown with a huge train, covered in layers of tulle and paired with diamond jewelry.

Sharon stunned in an emerald Dolce and Gabbana leopard-print gown

The ensemble perfectly complemented the Basic Instinct star's statement on the Cannes red carpet earlier in the week in another Dolce and Gabbana fit.

Sharon's beautiful patterned gown featured an intricate, almost mosaic-like design that ran all the way across, as well as an overskirt creating a peplum train in white and blue.

MORE: Sharon Stone delights fans as son makes very rare appearance in new video from home

MORE: Sharon Stone shares incredible never-before-seen throwback from her childhood

She paired it with minimal jewelry, opting just for droplet earrings and avoiding a necklace to show off the bare neckline, topping it off with blue stiletto heels and her cropped blonde cut.

However, the star turned it up a notch when she decided to ditch her overskirt with the help of two models who accompanied her in smart suits.

The actress walked the carpet with her goddaughter Helena Gatsby

She was easily unbuttoned out of it and walked the rest of the carpet in just the gown, showing off her toned figure and the slit at the back of the dress.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.