Alex Jones enjoys date with husband at the Chelsea Flower Show - and just look at her dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones looked stunning on Tuesday as she headed to the Chelsea Flower Show with her husband Charlie Thomsom. The pair enjoyed the incredible horticultural display and posed for pictures in their best outfits.

READ: Alex Jones has fans questioning the same thing after major fashion moment

Charlie rocked a swish blue blazer while The One Show host Alex looked exquisite in a beautiful pale blue dress by Self-Portrait.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones: 5 style lessons

The 'Floral Pussybow Midi Dress' is a past-season buy, but we've found a similar style by the label; keep scrolling for details.

MORE: Alex Jones shares heartfelt reason behind beautiful dress

Alex teamed the pretty frock with a pair of whiter stilettos and wore a flawless face of makeup, as well as lightly curled her hair. Gorgeous!

Alex and Charlie at the Chelsea Flower Show

Self-Portrait is loved by celebrities, and also royalty - the Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of their styles and has worn the brand's garments many times.

Just like Alex's:

Self Portrait Floral-embroidered chiffon and lace midi dress £370.00, Selfridges

She first rocked a Self-Portrait number in 2016. Kate's stunning white pleated crochet floral maxi dress was the perfect dress to wear to the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London. The elegant gown even featured an Angelina Jolie-esque thigh-high split as the Duchess walked down the red carpet.

On the royal tour of the Caribbean, Kate chose the brand once again, in the form of a mint green chiffon midi frock. She paired the £350 summer dress with white pointed Jimmy Choo stilettos and looked effortlessly glamorous.

READ: Alex Jones delights fans with new photos of her sons and baby girl Annie

As well as Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, Princess Beatrice frequently rocks their fancy frocks and the Duchess of Sussex is also a big fan. Meghan sported a black and white lace Self Portrait dress for her debut to the Queen's Christmas lunch in 2017, as well as a green printed number for an Invictus Games Reception with Prince Harry in London.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.