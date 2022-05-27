Penny Lancaster takes a walk on the wild side in mini dress and statement boots Da Ya Think She's Sexy? For sure!

Penny Lancaster embraced her inner rocker on Thursday when she attended the exciting ABBA Voyage premiere at London's new ABBA Arena.

Sir Rod Stewart's wife, 51, opted for a seriously cool outfit comprising a floaty leopard print mini dress, worn belted at the waist, and a pair of thigh-high suede boots with a killer heel. Channelling her husband's aesthetic, Penny sported a black skinny scarf looped around her neck, perfectly pulling the look together.

WATCH: Rod Stewart falls off sofa in boozy family video

The Loose Women star kept her rock chic attire super coordinated thanks to a simple black handbag emblazoned with gold stars and sported chunky gold rings on her fingers to match.

She styled her glossy blonde hair in a bouncy blow-dry and kept her makeup look fresh and radiant.

Penny looked amazing in a leopard print dress

Penny put on a confident display as she strutted down the red carpet at the event, which kicked off the long-awaited innovative ABBA concert.

Featuring a setlist of hit songs, ABBA's avatars will be accompanied by a 10-piece live band, entertaining fans at the custom-built ABBA Arena in London.

Sir Rod's wife channelled her inner rocker

Penny attended the event alongside her close pal Mark Aldridge, and the pair shared a selfie from the back of a taxi, revealing how "excited" they both were to be watching the concert.

Meanwhile, her 77-year-old husband was no doubt enjoying some quiet time at home following a fun-filled family gathering.

Penny enjoyed a night out at the ABBA Vogage premiere

The rocker amused fans earlier this week when he shared a booze-fuelled video from the couple's £4.65 million Essex mansion, which saw him tip backwards off a sofa alongside his children Ruby, Renee and Liam.

Rod and Penny live at home with their youngest sons Aiden and Alastair. The rocker has a total of eight children, who also include his oldest children Sarah, Kimberly and Sean.

