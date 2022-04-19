Penny Lancaster stuns in leopard print dress at the beach - Sir Rod Stewart has the best reaction

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart spent Easter Monday in Cannes, and the couple have now taken to Instagram to share some snaps from their time away.

Sir Rod delighted fans by sharing a lovely picture of him and Penny cuddled up together at the beach in their finest attire - and their followers couldn't have loved it more.

Penny, 51, looked stunning in a midi leopard-print dress, which she completed with a white cardigan and gold flat sandals, whilst 77-year-old Rod wore a cream Christian Dior turtle neck jumper with matching trousers and shoes.

"Gorgeous then and still gorgeous now," he captioned the sweet photo whilst tagging Annex Cannes, one of the most exclusive places in Cannes to enjoy a relaxing day at the beach and where he and Penny enjoyed a delicious meal.

The couple looked as stylish as ever whilst in Cannes

Fans loved the picture and were quick to compliment the couple on their outfits.

"Rod ur a fashion icon," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Really awesome picture of you and Penny!"

A third remarked: "You both look soooo stylish!!"

Penny shared the same snap to her followers and sweetly captioned it: "Love is in the air."

"You both look so well, and in love. What a very beautiful picture of you both. X x x," a fan told the Loose Women star, whilst a second wrote: "My favourite photo of you two."

Penny and Rod are gearing up for a special celebration, as they will be marking 15 years of marriage in June. The couple tied the knot back in 2007 but renewed their vows back in 2017, on the tenth wedding anniversary.

The couple always delight their followers with their stylish looks

The couple pledged their love for each other again under an ancient beech tree in the 45-acre grounds of their Essex home. They were joined by their sons Alastair, 16, and 11-year-old Aiden, as well as Rod's daughters Kimberly, 42, and Renee, 30, and sons Sean, 41 and Liam, 27, as well as Kimberly's daughter Delilah, ten.

