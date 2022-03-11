Penny Lancaster highlights incredible figure in sparkly mini dress on glam date night The Loose Women star enjoyed date night with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster looked like a total goddess when she stepped out with husband Rod Stewart on Thursday night.

WOW: Penny Lancaster stuns fans in gorgeous mini dress as she bids farewell to close friend

The Loose Women star highlighted her phenomenal figure in a low-cut, metallic silver mini dress that showcased her incredibly long legs for a star-studded party at private member's club Annabel's, which celebrated its fourth birthday with a 'Studio 46'-themed bash, paying homage to the iconic nightlife movement Studio 54.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster makes fashion statement in stylish top on Loose Women

Penny teamed her glamorous outfit with a pair of slouchy, white knee-high boots and a long cream fur coat, accessorising with a silver metallic clutch, elaborate drop earrings, and silver eyeshadow.

Her hair was styled in bouncy 1970s-style waves, and she kept the rest of her makeup simple with just a glossy lip and glowing complexion.

WOW: Penny Lancaster looks divine in epic date night outfit

MORE: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster share rare photo of eldest son Alastair

Penny and her rocker husband – who looked dapper in a metallic jacket, white shirt, and tuxedo trousers – appeared to have enjoyed their swanky evening at the London club as they were pictured with big grins on their faces as they made their way to their car.

Penny and Rod looked great in their 1970s-inspired outfits

The couple weren't the only famous faces in attendance – Holly Willoughby also put in an appearance alongside husband Dan Baldwin, and it was one we won't be forgetting anytime soon!

The This Morning star looked unbelievable in a multicoloured halterneck number, with a cheeky thigh-high split running up the left leg. The beautiful dress was accessorised with an eye-catching, salmon pink feathered shrug, adding to the 1970s New York club vibe.

Penny had legs for days in her mini dress

Holly added a towering pair of blue sparkly platform shoes and some oversized, diamanté embellished shades. She carried her belongings in a tiny silver clutch bag and wore her blonde bob down in perfect waves, wearing a pair of metallic drop earrings for added glam.

Penny and Rod were joined by several famous faces

The mother-of-three's husband Dan got into the 70s theme by wearing a faux fur-lined suede coat, making quite the statement as he rocked up at the bash alongside his glamorous wife.

They were joined by stars including Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Edward Enninful, and more.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.