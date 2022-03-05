Penny Lancaster commands attention in daring outfit during glamorous night out The wife of Rod Stewart partied with Geri Halliwell

Penny Lancaster is one style icon, and she proved that during the week when she enjoyed a glamorous night out with husband Sir Rod Stewart.

The pair were joined by close friends Geri Halliwell, and her husband Christian Horner, as well as Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, and his wife Sally. The group dined at a restaurant, before posing for some amazing photos and Penny looked as beautiful as ever in a flirty dress alongside some knee-high leather boots. And Geri looked amazing in an all-white ensemble, a favourite of hers as of late.

Penny's full look was revealed on Geri's Instagram Stories, where the Loose Women star struck a sultry pose behind Geri.

Looking like a femme fatale with her boots, Penny positioned one of her legs on a nearby counter as she stood near her husband and Sally.

The 50-year-old shared a photo of the group together at a table, and sweetly captioned it: "Coming together at last #couples."

Penny had one daring look

Fans loved the insight into their night out, as one joked: "Great picture! Quiet night!!!!" while a second said: "What a squad," alongside a string of heart emojis.

A third added: "That is such an awesome photo," while a fourth commented: "Such a table of talent."

Penny always looked super stylish on her nights out, and on a recent outing, she channelled Geri with a different all-white get-up.

The fully qualified police constable attended a charity auction hosted by the Care of Police Survivors, where over £30,000 was raised to support bereaved families of police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Penny and Rod joined some celebrity friends on a night out

Penny looked angelic in the two-piece outfit as she accepted bids from attendees, and she finished off the look with a pair of leopard pumps – stunning!

She reshared a post from the charity and wrote: "Such a humbling and special night, that I was very proud as their patron to be a part of!!"

She also reposted their caption, which explained: "A very special last-minute surprise (donated by Rod Stewart), from tv presenter and special constable Penny Lancaster has helped raise more than £30,000 for the charity.

"COPS Winter Ball 2022, sponsored by police support service provider SSCL, took place at the National Memorial Arboretum last weekend."

