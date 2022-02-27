Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster share rare photo of eldest son Alastair

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster showed their support for their eldest son Alastair, who is 16, on Sunday.

Rod and Penny both shared the same photo of the teenager to their Instagram Stories, which was taken during the family's break to Northern Italy.

The snap showed Alastair wearing a zipped top and white jeans with a spiderweb design, along with a pair of black sunglasses.

As well as the teen's own Instagram account, the clothing brand Palm Angels was tagged. The previous day, the trio were photographed on the front row of the Palm Angels Fall 2022 Ready to Wear show.

Alastair celebrated his 16th birthday back in November with a spectacular party thrown by his parents.

At the time, Penny posted two photos of her son's special day to her Instagram Stories, the first of which showed the youngster posing with his arm loosely draped around a smiling girl with long blonde hair. "Cousins," and "Birthday boy," his mum captioned it.

Rod and Penny's eldest son Alastair is 16

In a second snapshot from the party, this one in black-and-white, Alastair stood between his parents as they hugged and looked at the camera.

Penny later added a similar image to her Instagram grid, which showed the trio smiling, clearly having the time of their lives.

The special constable captioned the picture: "Our boy's birthday celebrations were made so special by the love and laughter of family and friends."

The couple are doting parents

The statuesque blonde shares two sons with Rod, who she married in 2007: Alastair and his younger brother Aiden, who is ten.

Penny is a doting mum and explained one aspect of her approach to raising young children in a heartfelt Instagram post last year, after sparking debate on Loose Women by revealing that she was a fan of the 'cry it out' technique.

The mum-of-two detailed how she and Rod used the technique under the supervision of their paediatrician, which involved weaning Alastair off his night-time feeds and letting him cry himself to sleep "over 2/3 nights" before, as Penny explained, "he slept the whole night through!!!!"

